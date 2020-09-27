Edward J. Murphy, Age 57, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in Boston Medical Center on September 23, 2020. Edward was born in Taunton, the son of his beloved mother Carmel (McNally) of Taunton and his late father Edward Murphy. Edward was educated in Taunton and Brockton schools. He enjoyed computers, fishing, and was an avid Patriots fan and above all loved spending time with his family. Edward is survived by his fiance Mary Small of Taunton, his sister Annette Buckley and her husband Michael of S.C. He also leaves his nephews, David and Sean of S.C. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th in St. Josephs Cemetery at 10am. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
