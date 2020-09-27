1/1
Edward J. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Murphy, Age 57, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in Boston Medical Center on September 23, 2020. Edward was born in Taunton, the son of his beloved mother Carmel (McNally) of Taunton and his late father Edward Murphy. Edward was educated in Taunton and Brockton schools. He enjoyed computers, fishing, and was an avid Patriots fan and above all loved spending time with his family. Edward is survived by his fiance Mary Small of Taunton, his sister Annette Buckley and her husband Michael of S.C. He also leaves his nephews, David and Sean of S.C. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th in St. Josephs Cemetery at 10am. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved