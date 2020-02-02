|
Edward Ted L. Corr, 84, of Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He was the husband of sixty-four years to Elaine (Ruddoch) Corr. He was born in Taunton the son of the late Edward J. and Margaret (Lamoureaux) Corr. He was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1953. He worked as a tool maker for Smith & Nephew Company in Mansfield for over fifteen years, retiring in 2011. Ted was involved with the Taunton YMCA and the local Boy Scouts as a leader. He was also a part of the Herring Runners Family Camping Circle in Taunton for many years. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Karen E. Safford of Taunton; son: Kevin E. Corr of Taunton; two grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler a great granddaughter: Avery; two sisters: Margaret "Margie" Rossi of South Carolina; Carol Majkut of Taunton; a brother: Richard Corr of Vermont along with several nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9am to 10am with a Funeral Service following at 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial to follow with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Mass/ RI Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020