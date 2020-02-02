Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Edward L. Corr Obituary
Edward Ted L. Corr, 84, of Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He was the husband of sixty-four years to Elaine (Ruddoch) Corr. He was born in Taunton the son of the late Edward J. and Margaret (Lamoureaux) Corr. He was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1953. He worked as a tool maker for Smith & Nephew Company in Mansfield for over fifteen years, retiring in 2011. Ted was involved with the Taunton YMCA and the local Boy Scouts as a leader. He was also a part of the Herring Runners Family Camping Circle in Taunton for many years. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Karen E. Safford of Taunton; son: Kevin E. Corr of Taunton; two grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler a great granddaughter: Avery; two sisters: Margaret "Margie" Rossi of South Carolina; Carol Majkut of Taunton; a brother: Richard Corr of Vermont along with several nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9am to 10am with a Funeral Service following at 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial to follow with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Mass/ RI Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
