Edward P. Martin, 91, of Taunton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home in Attleboro. Edward was born in Taunton on February 2, 1929 to the late John L. Martin and the Mary P. (Mimosa) Martin. He was a proud United States Army Veteran and served as a corporal during the Korean war. In his spare time, Edward enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He loved his guns, boats and cars and really enjoyed cooking and reading a nice book. Edward is survived by his son, David Martin and his wife Maryann. He was the cherished grandfather to Megan and Benjamin Martin. He is survived by his siblings, Dena Martin, Elda Martin and Judith Reese, his brother-in-law Mario Medeiros and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late John Martin and the late Celeste Lincoln. Edward will be greatly missed by many. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 11:00AM in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 East Britannia St., Taunton, MA 02780. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) at www.vva.org. Arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home and Memorial Cremation, Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020