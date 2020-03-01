|
Eileen C. (Frizado) Vanada, 81,of Berkley, passed away on February 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of sixty-years to Donald G. Vanada. Eileen was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Manuel and Rose (Cambra) Frizado. She was a devoted mother who also had an exceptional belief in her faith. Mrs. Vanada passed on the same day as her mother passed in 2011. Survivors besides her loving husband are a son Charles R. Vanada and his wife Deborah of Berkley; two grandsons: Joshua D. Vanada and his wife Ashleigh of Attleboro and Jacob J. Vanada and his wife Kaitlyn of Berkley; a great grandson Jackson; a brother Ronald Frizado of Berkley along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Manuel Frizado. A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Vanada will be held on March 3 at 10a.m. in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, First Street, Taunton, Ma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial is private at the request of the family. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Brockton VNA Hospice, 500 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA. 02301. The family would like to thank the staff at the Brockton VNA for the care and compassion provided to Eileen and her family. To light a memorial, candle, sign guest book, church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Ma.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020