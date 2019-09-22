|
Eileen R. (Doherty) Martin, In Taunton, September 20, 2019, wife of the late David H. Martin died at the Arbors in Taunton. She was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. Edward A. Doherty and Jennie Smith Doherty. Eileen was a graduate of Taunton High School and Quinnipiac University, Larson Alumnae Chapter. Before her retirement, she was the Executive Secretary to the CEO of First Bristol County National Bank. Eileen was a member of the Old Colony Historical Society, the Taunton Public Library, the Taunton Art Association and for many years a volunteer at My Brother's Keeper in No. Easton. She was also an incorporator of Morton Hospital Medical Center. Eileen loved playing golf and was an avid bridge player. She also loved being with family and friends and leaves several nephews and nieces. No calling hours will be held. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Mary's Church in Taunton on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019