Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Elaine Little
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Elaine M. Little Obituary
Elaine M. (Higgins) Little, of Reading, passed on November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Little, Sr. Devoted mother of Martha E. Walters and her partner Dennis Cope of Andover, Kenneth H. Little, Jr. of Waterville Valley, NH and his late wife Dr. Valerie Niece and Christopher T. Little and his wife Beth of Concord, NH. Cherished sister of Clare Bakon of Lakeland, FL, and Sunapee, NH, Kathleen Williams of Lakeland, FL, Beth Shumway of Portsmouth, RI, the late Mary Charlotte Holbrook formerly of Reading, and the late Paul Higgins of North Dighton. Loving grandmother of 1 granddaughter and 9 grandsons. Also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews, her former son in-law Thomas Walters of NH and former daughter in-law Kate Brewer of NH. Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), Reading at 5 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 - 5 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to Grace Chapel of Wilmington 128 West St. Wilmington MA 01887 or Dartmouth Womens Club of Boston Scholarship Fund 26 Montgomery St. #4 Boston, MA 02116. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
