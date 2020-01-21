Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Dighton Community Church
2036 Elm St
Dighton, MA
View Map
Elaine M. Perry Obituary
Elaine M. Perry, 93, of North Dighton passed away on January 12, 2020 at the Wingate Residences. She was the wife of the late Roger B. Perry. Elaine was born in Danbury, CT; she was the daughter of the late Louis White and Lillian (Simons) White. She graduated from Dighton High School class of 1944, and went on to become the payroll supervisor at the Arley Curtain Factory. The first job Elaine had after high school was working in the accounting department at Glenwood Range where she met Thelma Sherman who became a lifelong friend. When her boys were young, she worked from home as an IBM key punch operator, and did payroll for Public Service Publications and Monument Manufacturing. Also, Mrs. Perry was a local news reporter for the Fall River Herald and the Taunton Daily Gazette. As she neared retirement, she was the payroll manager for the Arley Curtain Factory. After retirement; Elaine worked part time at Manheim auto auction with her best friend, Marge Bigelow. She served on the board for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Adult Education program, was a member of many associations and was a member of the Mothers Club.Elaine enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband Roger in their retirement years. Elaine leaves behind two sons; Bruce Perry and partner Elaine Rouse of North Dighton and Wayne Perry of Ft. Meyers, Florida, five grandchildren; Mark Perry and partner Leonard Cambra, Adam Perry and wife Stacy, Andrew Perry, Thomas Perry and Emily Perry, and two great-grandchildren Brandon and Ella. She also leaves her sister-in-law Dorothy Perry of North Dighton, and childhood friend Esther Parchesco of Florida. Mrs. Perrys Fueral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10am in the Dighton Community Church, 2036 Elm St, Dighton. Burial to follow in the Unitarian Church Cemetery, Dighton Calling Hours for Elaine will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
