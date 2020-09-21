1/
Eleanor M. Donati
Eleanor M. Donati (Perry) of Middleboro died September 18, in the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton at the age of 85. Eleanor was born in Dighton, daughter of the late Mary (Arruda) and Gene Perry. Mrs. Donati was raised and educated in Dighton and had made her home in Middleboro since 1956. Wife of the late Elmer Donati, Jr. Mother of Elmer G. Donati and his wife Deborah J of NH, Scott P. Donati and his wife Deborah of VT, Lisa M. Gougeon and her husband Edward of Middleboro and Betty L. Bellerive and Husband Michael of Bridgewater. Sister of the late Shirley Veronesi. Grandmother of Jason and his wife Lindsay, Matthew, Justin, Stacy, Dominique, Jake, Paige and Peyton. Great Grandmother of Gabriel, Marc, and Aria. Eleanor was a Jack of All Trades. She loved to sew, crochet, play the piano, was a talented baker specializing in cakes with her favorite being wedding cakes, but nothing was more special to Eleanor than having tea parties with her girls. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Tuesday, September 22nd from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Bridgewater Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:00 am. Donations in honor of Eleanor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. for online guest book www. ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
