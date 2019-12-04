|
|
Eleanor Mae (Butler) Reed, of Pocasset, MA, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert E. Reed. Born in Taunton, MA, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Alves) Butler. She was a resident of Pocasset, MA for the past 20 years. Eleanor loved being a part of the community in Pocasset, and fostered countless friendships in the area. She was very active in parish life at St. John The Evangelist Church, including being a member of The Womens Guild and the Flower Ministry. Eleanor was a special and creative lady with many talents. She particularly loved crafts, gardening, and cooking. Eleanor delighted in living by the ocean, and loved to gather with friends on the beach and by the Cape Cod Canal. But her greatest passion in life was being Nana to her two grandchildren. They filled her heart with joy, and she was immensely proud of them. Eleanor was a big part of their world throughout their lives, and they will miss Nana tremendously. Earlier in life, Eleanor graduated from the Massachusetts School of Physiotherapy in Boston, and pursued a career in the medical field as an X-Ray technician. Over the years she worked at various organizations, including Brockton Hospital and Framingham Union Hospital. Eleanor also worked with elementary school children as an aide, and assisted adult students in English as a Second Language classes. Later on, she put her love for greeting cards and decorating to work, and became the manager of a large Hallmark Gift Shop in Raynham, MA. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Colleen Reed of Gray Gables in Bourne, her grandchildren Jessica Sears and Joshua Sears, and other family members. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pocasset. Burial is private. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Flower Ministry (841 Shore Road, Pocasset, MA 02559), or Friends of Bourne Food Pantry (20 Commerce Park Road, Pocasset, MA 02559).
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019