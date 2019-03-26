|
Elina Eleanor (Hill) Rivers passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 24,2019. She was 92. "Ellie," as she was known by her friends, was born on April 8,1926 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late William and Aina (Arosuo) Hill. Ellie moved to Taunton, MA when she became the wife of the late O. Edwin (Eddie) Rivers. They were married for 60 years. Together they had four children and owned and operated a poultry farm and store. Ellie also worked for pediatrician Dr. Parker in Taunton. Later they worked together again managing apartment complexes. Ellie and Eddie retired to Roswell, NM in 1995. Together they enjoyed their golden years dancing and travelling. Ellie was the mother of the late William E. Rivers Sr., and is survived by his wife Linda, Robert and his wife Gail, Richard and his wife Becky, and Julie. Ellie was the grandmother of the late Lynn (Rivers) McCarthy, and is survived by Bill, Jayme, Jason, Rob, Kristen, Ryan, Stephen, Amy and 15 great grandchildren. Ellie will best be remembered for her quick wit and wise remarks and for her delicious Finnish cinnamon rolls (pulla) which she baked for holidays. A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019