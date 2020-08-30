1/1
Elinor R. Aleixo
Elinor Ruth Aleixo (Soviecke) 77, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at Morton Hospital. A lifelong resident of Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell J. and Elinor R. (Pollard) Soviecke. A graduate of Taunton High School, Elinor attended Fisher Junior College. While raising a family with her former spouse, Theodore J. Aleixo, Jr., she was employed as a bank teller at various financial institutions, a legal secretary for the respected law firm of Lewis and Lewis, P.C., and a human resources professional at Morton Hospital. Elinor was a dedicated clerk at the Bristol County Probate Court for many years before her retirement in 2001. A voracious reader, Elinor was never without a book and often read one a day. She loved long summer beach days on Cape Cod in Pocasset and North Falmouth with family and friends. She followed fashion trends and was always smartly dressed in the latest bold styles. In her later years, she was kept company by her treasured poodle, Truffles. Elinor had a kind and generous spirit and was beloved by all that were lucky enough to know her. She had a warm smile and a thoughtful word for friends or strangers alike. Her laughter filled a room with joy. Ms. Aleixo is survived by her daughter, Kara Aleixo Johnson of Brunswick, Maine, her husband David and their children, Claire, Isaiah, Henry, and Noah; her son Theodore Jeffrey Aleixo, III of Taunton, his wife Lisa (Goddard) and their children Kasey and Jesse; and her son Paul M. Aleixo of Quincy, who lovingly cared for her in her later years. Elinor is survived by her brother, Mitchell Paul Soviecke of Rowe, Massachusetts, his wife Karen (Lillie) and their two children, Nicholas Joseph Soviecke, his wife Naomi (Nakajima) and their son, Akira, and Anna Rynder (Soviecke), her husband Ivan, and their three children, Dimitry, Jonathan & Valentina. Elinor was the sister of the late Philip M. Soviecke. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. Handicap access is located on the left side of the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00 am, at Saint Anthony's Church, 126 School Street, Taunton A private interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. For directions and online condolences, please visit: www.sowieckifh.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
