Elisa M. Higgins (DaRosa), age 64 of New Bedford passed away on May 10, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital in Providence due to complications related to Covid-19. She was born in Faial, Acores. She was the daughter of the late Jose and Rosa (DaSilva) DaRosa. She moved with her family to Taunton at the age of eleven. She was a longtime resident of Taunton. Elisa worked as a secretary at F.B Rogers, a recess aide at Martin School, and a material handler at Swanks. Elisa lived for spending time with family and friends. She loved the beach and soaking every minute she could in the sun. She enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes and food with loved ones. She was also a forever lover of Elvis Presley. Elisa was a spitfire, woman of strength, great humor and energy which made everyone love her. Elisa will be remembered for her contagious smile, laugh, and purple hair. Survivors include her companion, John Barr of Pawtucket. Elisa is survived by her two children, Jason Jorge and his wife Faith of Taunton, and her daughter Nikita Higgins and her wife Jenn of New Bedford. Also, the beloved Vovo of four grandchildren Jared, Macey, Dominic, and Darian, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great- nephews. She was also the sister of the late Roland DaRosa and Berta Lang. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated. Arrangements will be made by Silva Funeral Home. A memorial service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are encouraged to contact the family. Elisa was a lung cancer survivor, so in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute would be greatly appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2020