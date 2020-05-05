Home

Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Elizabeth A. Pittsley Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Wright) Pittsley, age 77, of East Taunton, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Longmeadow of Taunton Skilled Nursing Center. Born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Rayburn & Madeline (Whitcomb) Wright. Betty was a lifelong hard worker; she worked at Rennie's Curtain Factory formerly in Taunton for 30 years, continuing at Texas Instruments (TI) in Attleborough and then as a baker at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Taunton, retiring in 2016. Betty enjoyed knitting, woodworking and spending time with her family and friends. For 60 years, Betty was the beloved wife of James N. Pittsley, Jr.; loving mother of James N. Pittsley, III & his wife Donna of Tennessee and Paul S. Pittsley & his wife Donna of East Taunton; cherished grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of five and great great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Reginald Wright of Middleborough, Carroll 'Zeke' Wright of Florida and the late Clifford Wright, Mildred Covel, Roland Wright, Wayne Wright, Beneta Neville, Joanne Burch-Sherman and Nancy Kennedy. There will be NO visiting hours. Funeral and interment services will be private and for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water Street, Taunton, MA 02780. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 5, 2020
