1/1
Elizabeth H. Medeiros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth H. Medeiros, age 92, passed away unexpectedly in Morton Hospital on August 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Lawrence Medeiros of Taunton. Elizabeth was born in North Dighton, the daughter of the late Arthur & Helen (Lacerda) Lefaivre. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21st at 10am. at Holy Family Church in East Taunton. Full obituary can be viewed on okeefewade.com Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved