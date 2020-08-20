Elizabeth H. Medeiros, age 92, passed away unexpectedly in Morton Hospital on August 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Lawrence Medeiros of Taunton. Elizabeth was born in North Dighton, the daughter of the late Arthur & Helen (Lacerda) Lefaivre. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21st at 10am. at Holy Family Church in East Taunton. Full obituary can be viewed on okeefewade.com
