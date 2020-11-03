Elizabeth "Libby" Horne, 71, passed away peacefully, without pain, with her sister by her side on October 23, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice in Providence, RI. Born May 18, 1949 in Attleboro, MA to WWII Army veterans, the late Paul Horne (POW) and the late Kathryn Horne, RN. Libby was a 1967 graduate of North Attleboro High School and was a 1968 graduate of RI Hospital Surgical Technician Training Program. Her career as a certified surgical technician lasted 50 years, the last 42 at St. Josephs Memorial Hospital in Orange, California. She retired in September 2019. Libby was known for her excellent work ethic, professionalism and for being a strong advocate for patient safety in the operating room. Libby had an outgoing personality, dry wit and loved to share comical stories. She enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family and was always willing to share her recipes. During her younger years she liked to travel and play golf. Although she would deny it when complimented, she was an excellent photographer. It was the undiagnosed return of breast cancer that brought Libby back home to live with her sister in North Attleboro where she received comfort, care and a quality of life that included respect and dignity. She was able to enjoy the peace and beauty of the area with scenic drives on country roads. She also got pleasure from cooking her favorite recipes and seeing her younger brother, Eddie, during his weekly visits. Getting the chance to see his sweet and helpful personality brought a smile to her face. Libby never once complained about her condition despite the advancement of her cancer. She showed great strength and courage and she found peace and love with her family and friends who came through for her in words and actions. Libby is survived by her younger sister, Beverly Horne of North Attleboro; her younger brother: Edward Horne of Taunton and many cousins across the United States. A special thank you to Patti Butterfield, acting Director of Community VNA Hospice in Attleboro for working with the family to provide home hospice nursing for Libby. Visiting hours are omitted. Private funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro Falls, Massachusetts. Those who wish to do so may make a donation in Libbys memory to the Community VNA Hospice, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. To send Libbys family a message of condolence, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneral home.com