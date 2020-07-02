1/1
Elizabeth L. Karol
Elizabeth L. Karol (Bruce) 81, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at New England Sinai Hospital, in Stoughton. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Karol. According to her familys wishes, Elizabeths funeral services and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 West Britannia St., Taunton. For a complete obituary, visit: www.sowieckifh.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
