Elizabeth L. Karol (Bruce) 81, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at New England Sinai Hospital, in Stoughton. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Karol. According to her familys wishes, Elizabeths funeral services and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 West Britannia St., Taunton. For a complete obituary, visit: www.sowieckifh.com
.