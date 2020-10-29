Elizabeth M. Correia Betty, 91, of Plainville, CT, formerly of Taunton, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late James R. Correia, Sr. B orn in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Lane) Vieira. She and her late husband owned and operated the former J.B. Caterers in Taunton for many years. Betty loved reading, going out to lunches with her daughter Patricia, and visiting book stores. Mrs. Correia leaves her children, Sheila A. Martin, and her husband, Anthony Martin, Jr., Bruce J. Correia, and his companion, Lisa Patrich, Patricia A. Nelson, and her husband, John, James R. Correia, Jr., David J. Correia, and Annette L. Correia, and Maryann Coakley, and her husband, Michael; a sister Mary Vieira, of Taunton; twenty grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bettys funeral with visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a committal service and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy. Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109 and will be deeply appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
