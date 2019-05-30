|
Mrs. Elizabeth May (Lema) Fountain, age 78 of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25th 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Robert Fountain. Beloved mother of Donna A Seaman and her husband David, of Taunton, and Helen M. Pereira-Medeiros and her husband Denilson, of Raynham. Sister of Manuel Lema and Barbara Monteiro. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Silva Jr., Kenneth Pereira, Nicholas Pereira and the late Jessica Silva. Great grandmother of Kody and Kourtney Pereira. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will follow at 6:00 PM in the Holy Family Parish, 372 Middleboro Ave, East Taunton 02718. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 30, 2019