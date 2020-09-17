1/
Elizabeth Spataro
Elizabeth Spataro (De Costa) 95, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, Sept.,13, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Francis G. Spataro. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept.,18, 2020 from 4-7 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept., 19, 2020 at 9 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School St., Taunton. Relatives and friends may meet directly at church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. For anyone who is unable to attend her visitation or funeral services, it will be streamed live on her obituary page on our web site. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For Elizabeth's complete obituary, please visit: www. silvafuneralhome.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
