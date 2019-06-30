|
|
Ella M. (Ruel) Sylvain, 90, of Taunton, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Henri Lescault and Joseph W. Sylvain. Ella was born in Kenogami, Canada the daughter of the late Napolean and Eva (Allard) Ruel. Mrs. Sylvain worked in the textile industry in Fall River for many years. Ella enjoyed arts and crafts and was well know for volunteering at Morton Hospital. She is survived by her extended family and friends. A Graveside Service for Ella will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:30am in Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Road Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To Light a memorial candle, sign guest book, cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 30, 2019