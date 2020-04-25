|
Elmer R. Perry, age 100 of Taunton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Correia) Perry for 75 years. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Frank and Louise (Rose) Perry. He worked as an attendant for Paul Dever State School for many years prior to retirement. Elmer served 4 years in the military during WW-II as medic. He enjoyed fishing in Cape Cod, hunting & golfing. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida with his beloved wife for many years. Mr. Perry leaves his son, Kenneth W. Perry and wife Karen of Taunton, sister, Hilda Duarte, brother-in-law Joseph Duarte; two grandchildren, Wendy Barry and Kristen Szklarz; three great grandchildren, Sydney Barry, Gavin Barry, Vivienne Szklarz; three nieces; Cathy Perry, Diane Stevenson, Barbara-Jean Pearson, and one nephew, John Correia. Burial will be held privately with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton, for expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020