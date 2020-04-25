Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer R. Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer R. Perry, age 100 of Taunton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Correia) Perry for 75 years. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Frank and Louise (Rose) Perry. He worked as an attendant for Paul Dever State School for many years prior to retirement. Elmer served 4 years in the military during WW-II as medic. He enjoyed fishing in Cape Cod, hunting & golfing. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida with his beloved wife for many years. Mr. Perry leaves his son, Kenneth W. Perry and wife Karen of Taunton, sister, Hilda Duarte, brother-in-law Joseph Duarte; two grandchildren, Wendy Barry and Kristen Szklarz; three great grandchildren, Sydney Barry, Gavin Barry, Vivienne Szklarz; three nieces; Cathy Perry, Diane Stevenson, Barbara-Jean Pearson, and one nephew, John Correia. Burial will be held privately with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton, for expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now