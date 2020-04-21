|
|
Elsie Celeste Silveira, 94, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in North Lima, Ohio. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Taunton, MA., a daughter of Joseph M. and Ursula "Lucy" Pimental Perry. Elsie was a graduate of Taunton High School. She was employed in sales by Reed and Barton Silversmith. In later years, she worked in sales for Danecraft Jewelry Manufacturing (Providence, R.I.). Before moving to Poland, OH, she spent her retirement years with her husband in Little Harbor, Wareham, MA. She was an active member of Wareham Garden Club and other charitable organizations. She loved gardening, golf, arts and crafts, family dinners, and is most remembered for her beautiful paintings of seascapes on shells. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Paulette J. (Fred) von Ahn, of Poland, OH; her son, Robert J. Jr. (Denise) Silveira, of Raynham, MA; three grandchildren, Dr. Sharon Hart Silveira (Dr. James Hart), of Carlisle, MA, Ryan (Christina) von Ahn, of Doylestown, OH, and Rachel von Ahn, of Boston, MA; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Clara Hart. Her husband, Robert J. Silveira, preceded her in death March 10, 2003. She also was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lucy Welch; and three brothers, Joseph, Antone and Frank Perry. A funeral with burial will be held in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elsie may be made to the . Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020