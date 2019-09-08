|
Elvira Heffren, 100, passed away Saturday, August 31 at the Life Care Center of Plymouth. Her husband, Harry Heffren died in 1991. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary [Texeiro] Cordeiro. She graduated from Taunton High School and became a hairdresser. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. She leaves a brother, George Cordeiro of Brocton, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daug- hter, Peggy. At her request there will be no services. Interment will be with her husband, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019