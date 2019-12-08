|
Emery B. Walker, of Taunton, passed away on his 91st birthday, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Donnelly) Campbell Walker, and the late Lorraine (LaHar) Walker. Emery was born in Orleans, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late John B. and Mildred A. (Rogers) Walker. He graduated from Taunton High School in the Class of 1946, and proudly served his country with the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War era. Emery was employed by Reed & Barton, and also for over thirty-five years by Prudential Insurance Company as an agent. He was a lifetime member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks #150, and was a member of the Greater Taunton Gaelic Society. Emery was a longtime member and former deacon at the Union Congregational Church in Taunton. Emery loved gardening, traveling, music, and dancing. He especially enjoyed days spent at the beach, and getting together on holidays at his home with his extended family. Mr. Walker was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan. Survivors besides his wife are a son, Robert E. "Bob" Walker of Taunton, and a daughter, Cheryl Katz, and her husband Jeff of Berkley. He also leaves stepchildren: Carole Roy of Taunton, Allan Campbell of Norton, Robert Campbell and his wife Cheryl of Taunton, Jeanne Quinn and her husband Kevin of Taunton, Edward Campbell of Jacksonville Florida, Timothy Campbell and his wife Kimberley of Taunton, and Kerry Hebert and her husband Timothy of Taunton; also, nineteen grandchildren: Robert A. Walker, Christopher Custer, Lexis Katz, Kathryn Ferreira, Patrick Roy, Alice Pratti, Nicole Campbell, Jamie Brown, Kristina Campbell, Jeffrey, Andrew, and Tricia Quinn, Dolan, Aislinn, Taryn, and Keegan Campbell, Kelsey, Caroline, and Ryan Hebert; and ten great-grandchildren: Cole, Logan, Landen, Taytum, Lilah, Jaelyn, Naja, Jamari, Jovani, and Amy; and two sisters, Constance Rose of Bourne and Phyllis Barros of Taunton, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elston Walker, Alan Walker, Millicent Olson, and Dorrice Trahan. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Burial to follow with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Emery's memory may be made to the : Alzheimer's Foundation of America. 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to
