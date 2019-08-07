Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Emma J. Clough Obituary
Emma J. (Stidham) Clough, August 6th, 2019, wife of the late Howard Clough died with her family by her side at the age of 93. Born in Lebanon, KY, Emma was the daughter of the late William and Dora (Hall) Stidham. She was a graduate of Guthrie High School class of 1944 in Kentucky. She was a former employee for the A&P Supermarket in Taunton and a retired Secretary for Paul A Dever State School in Taunton. Emma enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, baking and especially spending time with her family. She was the mother of Scott Clough of Taunton and the late Thomas Clough and her daughter in-law Linda Clough of Taunton. Grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan and Evan Clough of Taunton, Jennifer Clough-Ciolfi and her husband Antonio of Foxboro. Great grandmother of Antonio T., Isabella and Marco Ciolfi of Foxboro. Sister of the late Mamie Poland and Evelyn Lounsbury. Lifelong friend Virginia Sanson of Taunton. She is also survived by several niece and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Friday, August 9th from 10 AM to 12 Noon followed by a service at 12 Noon. Interment Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Emmas memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
