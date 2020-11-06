1/
Ercilia A. de Jesus
Erclia Abego Simplcio de Jesus, of Raynham, passed away on November 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was 92. Erclia was born in Tramagal, Portugal, the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Simplcio, and she arrived in the United States in 1960 with her late husband Carlos I. de Jesus. For more than 29 years Mrs. de Jesus worked as a bookkeeper at Marian Manor and later worked for Sheehan Realty. A communicant of Holy Family Parish, she was a Eucharistic Minister, a catechist, and a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Erclia was full of vitality, upbeat, and selfless. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and going out to lunch with her friend Carol. A Facebook aficionado, she loved being connected to her family and friends, and especially adored seeing all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at family gatherings. Erclia is survived by her loving children; Maria P. Downey of Taunton, Grace Naumowicz of Lakeville, and Elizabeth de Jesus Rodrigues and her husband Armando of East Taunton. She was the mother of the late Joo Manuel de Jesus and of Cecilia S. Darling. She was the grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 18, sister-in-law of Deolinda Simplcio and of Maria Lusa Simplcio of Portugal, mother-in-law of Herbert Darling, Jr., Paul Naumowicz, and mother-in-law of the late John Downey. She was also the sister of the late Arnaldo Simplcio and of Jos Simplcio. Ercilia's Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square.) Taunton on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
