Eric Hollis Sr., 56, a former Taunton resident, passed peacefully June 11, 2020 in his Connecticut home. He was the beloved son of the (late) Robert C. Hollis and Josephine L. (Perry) Hollis of Taunton. Eric was a dedicated family man who leaves behind his wife, Teresa (Duczkowski) Hollis of thirty-two years, his children: Eric Hollis Jr. and fianc Janelle Bousquet and their two children of Taunton and Samantha Hollis and fianc, Nikolas Felice of Connecticut. His surviving siblings are: Mark Hollis of Florida and Lisa (Hollis) Wilson as well as her son David Correia of Taunton. Erics enjoyments in life were his visits from family and friends along with watching his beautiful grandchildren grow. A private service will be held at his Connecticut home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. All attendees are encouraged to contact the Hollis family for details. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations are please made to the ALS Association.



