Eric L. Anderson, age 56, of Taunton, formerly of Norton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Born in Taunton, MA on January 18, 1963, he was a loving son of the late Raymond W. and Wanda M. (Davis) Anderson. Eric grew up in Norton and was a 1980 graduate of Norton High School. He furthered his studies and graduated from Worcester State College with a bachelors degree in business administration. A resident of Taunton for the past thirteen years, Eric had worked in the medical instrument industry as a Quality Control Inspector. Along with his family, Eric was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton. He loved spending time with family and will always be remembered for his ingenuity. His hobbies included collecting coins, stamps, old books, comic books and playing video games. He was the dear and devoted brother of Rory W. Anderson of Taunton, Dale C. ONeal and her husband Dennis of Norton and Neal R. Anderson and his wife Pam of Attleboro Falls. He was the loving uncle of Katlyn ONeal and Meagan ONeal both of Norton and is also survived by 1 aunt, 1 uncle and several cousins. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, October 25th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, Erics family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019