Eric Miles Rittenberg "Ricky", passed away on April 21, 2020, at age 79, due to complications from COVID-19. Loving partner to Susan Gustafson, Ricky also leaves behind his two children, Jonathan Fields of Toronto and Rick Rittenberg of Taunton, Susans daughters Laura Gustafson Fernandes (Jim Curtin) and Linda Gustafson Edwards (Sonny Edwards), his sister Sue Bochner (Ken Armstrong), his grandchildren Ava, Wyatt, Robert, Ricky, Sean, Rachel and Tony, plus six great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The son of the late Aubie K. and Aimee (Dryer) Rittenberg, Ricky was born in New York, NY, grew up in Montreal, Quebec and then moved to United States, first to Brockton and then Taunton. An avid fan of every sport and, President of the Winding Brook Condominium Association for many years, Ricky will be remembered for his big heart, strong work ethic and caring soul. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services, scheduled for Friday April 24 will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. Donations in Rickys memory made be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 www.diabetes.org or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090 - 6929 www.aspca.org. For tributes, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 3, 2020