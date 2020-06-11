Ernest E. (Lefty) Enos, 91, devoted Husband of Evelyn (Leca) Enos passed away at SMG New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton on June 8, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents Manuel and Maria and his siblings Mary Prado, Rose Williams, Laura Sosenko, Albertina (Pat) Enos, Donald Enos and Ralph (Wally) Enos. He is survived by his grateful four sons and their wives, Gary and Margaret Enos, Glen Enos, Greg and Renee Enos and Gill and Lisa Enos all of Taunton. His beloved Grandchildren, Evan, Jaclyn, Benjamin, Derek, Brett, Holly and Dylan Enos and Great Grandson Carson will miss him dearly always remembering that "Every day is a Bonus". He will be missed by all of the family dogs who he "treated" and spoiled often. He leaves behind his many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Mr. Enos was a proud graduate of Msg James Coyle High School in 1947. Nothing made him happier than to see his children and grandchildren graduate from his Alma Mater, He was a faithful fan at all of their various sports and activities. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his Honorable discharge, he returned from Iceland and met Evelyn marrying in 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past February. While working at his father- in-laws' bar (Lecas Caf) he went to Wentworth College on the GI Bill to attain his degree in Architecture. He was employed as a Draftsman, Architect and Engineer at General Bronze, the Foxboro Co. and Howard Johnson Co before returning to Taunton and serving the Board of Health. His commitment to support his growing family drove him to a variety of "second" jobs as a licensed realtor, a surveyor, a Notary Public and a Certified Tax Preparer. His love for community leadership shown in his works on behalf of the Special Olympics and his tenure on the Conservation Commission. He was a Life Member of the B.P.O.E #150 Elks for over 50 years. Baseball was a significant part of his life from the Twi-Light and C.Y.O leagues in the Taunton area to the semi-pro, minor league and U.S. Army fields throughout the Northeast and Canada. Lefty was one of the Founders of the Taunton Little League in 1952. He used his architectural skills to design both the Taunton West and Taunton East complexes. He coached in the TWLL for 50 years and was elected to the Massachusetts State Coaches Baseball Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy would be appreciated and made by a donation to the Taunton West Little League or the City of Taunton Animal Shelter, in the care of Mr. Gary E. Enos, 15 Creeping Jenny Ln. Taunton, MA 02780. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 am in Saint Anthony Church School St., Taunton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at churh and park in the back parking lot.) Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.