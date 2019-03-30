Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
Pleasant Street Cemetery
Pleasant Street
Raynham, MA
View Map
Ernest L. Raymond, 91, a lifelong resident of Raynham, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Marie O. (Clark) Raymond. Born in Braintree, a son of the late Lloyd and Edith (Hokenson) Raymond, he was raised and educated in Easton and Raynham. A veteran of the US Army Air Corps he served as a private during WWII and was honorably discharged. Ernest worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and was the proprietor of E. Raymond Trucking which he ran with his wife Marie and their sons for many years. He also worked for AA Will of Stoughton. His hobbies included traveling, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. Ernest is survived by his children Diane Melberg and her husband Alfred of Taunton, David Raymond and his wife Lisa of FL., Linda Northrup and her husband Keith of Middleboro, James Raymond and his wife Doreen of Easton, Thomas Raymond and his wife Alexis of Taunton and William Raymond and his wife Joyce of Raynham; 20 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, his longtime companion Dianne Edwards and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Stuart E. Raymond. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment will follow in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 p.m. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
