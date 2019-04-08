|
|
Eugene Gene C. Alger, 74, of Taunton, died on April 5, 2019 in Morton Hospital after being stricken ill at home. Gene was the husband of Virginia Ginger (McAloon) Alger for 50 years. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late William and Gertrude (Nadeau) Alger. He was a graduate of Im- maculate Conception Gra- mmar School and was a 1962 graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School. For over 24 years, Gene was employed at the former Paul A. Dever State School where he was the time coordinator for the nursing staff. Never one to sit at home, Gene worked part time as a waiter for various restaurants in the Taunton area; these include the former Golden Pheasant in Berkley and LaGarlic in Raynham. For 13 years, Gene was the host at Benjamins Restaurant in Taunton. He was formerly employed by Bay Bank in North Attleboro. For many years, he owned and operated To and From, a hallmark card and gift shop. Gene was also very involved in many civic endeavors in Taunton; these include the Boys Club Auction, Friends of SRS, and Coyle Class of 62 Reunion Committee. For the past five years, Gene was chairman of the City of Taunton Christmas Parade. Gene was also known for his skills at wedding planning and decorating, which he did for countless friends over the years. He was communicant of Saint Marys Church, where he was a collector at the 7:30 am, Mass every Sunday. Besides his wife Ginger, he is survived by his son Aaron Alger, and his wife Tabitha, of Malibu, CA; and his daughter, Lily Rannacher, of Taunton. He is the brother of Richard Alger, and his wife, Sandra, of Sandwich. Gene was a very proud grandfather of Gage and Mason Alger, of Malibu, CA. He is the uncle of Leslie Beckwith and Ryan Alger; the brother-in-law of Cindy and Marge McAloon of Taunton. As well as the brother-in-law of the late Robin McAloon. Along with his family, Gene was always accompanied by his dog and loyal companion, Bella. Gene was a very special friend of many Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Saint Marys Church, in Taunton on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and interment services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Taunton Boys & Girls Club. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Sowiecki Funeral Home, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. For online condolences, please visit: www.sowieckifh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019