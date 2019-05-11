Eugenia Jennie (Perry) Bradshaw, age 90, beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Red Bradshaw, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Morton Hospital with her loving family by her side. Jennie was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Manuel H. and Jennie (Cabral) Perry, Sr.. Before retiring, Mrs. Bradshaw was employed with Poquoy Brook Country Club in Lakeville for over 21 years. She was also a self-employed hairdresser. She was a communicant of the former Saint Paul Church and was an active member of the choir, a former member of the Red Hat Society, Holy Ghost of Taunton and the 8 Ball club. Jennie was also an active volunteer at Taunton Nursing Home for many years. Jennie is survived by her loving children, Russell Bradshaw, TFD (Ret) and wife Ann, Kevin Bradshaw ,TFD (Ret) and wife Tammy and Lawrence(Punk) Bradshaw, Jr, and wife Kristi all of Taunton. Grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 18 and sister of the late Manuel (Buck) Perry, Jr, TFD (Ret). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church Kilmer Ave, Taunton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church.) Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery North Walker Street, Taunton. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 13th from 4 to 7pm in the Silva Funeral Home Chapel 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton.. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to a charity of ones choice in Jennies memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome. com Published in Taunton Gazette on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary