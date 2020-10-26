Eva P. Moniz (Resendes) 84, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Manuel Moniz. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Pereira Resendes and Maria (Melo) Resendes. Eva worked as a machine operator at Texas Instruments for many years before retiring. Mrs. Moniz was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, and flowers. Eva has many good homemaker qualities and loved cooking, especially sweet bread and malasadas. Eva leaves her children, Mario Moniz, and his wife, Eduarda, of Taunton, Mary Lou Carlos, and her husband, Daniel of Taunton, Manuel Moniz, of Taunton, and Michael Moniz, and his wife, Christine, of Norton; seven grandchildren, Michelle Mello, Danny Carlos, Steven Carlos, Christopher Moniz, Nicholas Moniz, Hannah C. Moniz and Charlotte M. Moniz; seven great grandchildren, Aydyn, Ashtyn, Benjamin, Matthew, Andrew, Caleb, and Isaac; two sisters in law, Luisa Resendes and Conceicao Charamba; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Antonio, John, and Manuel Resendes. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com