Eveline M. (Chamberlain) Cabral, 83, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of sixty-four years to Ralph W. Cabral. Eveline was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Marguerite E. (Yelle) Chamberlain. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1954. Mrs. Cabral worked for the City of Taunton Police Department as a the head administrative clerk, then for the Taunton School Department and the Registry of Deeds in Bristol Counties northern district and was the Taunton Municipal Drug Commissioner for several years also, retiring in 1998. Eveline was a former communicant and member of the Council of Catholic Womens at the former Saint Pauls Church. Eveline was an avid reader who enjoyed shopping and being with her family. Survivors besides her husband are two daughters: Valerie A. Cabral of Taunton; Catherine M. Sanborn and her husband Michael of Onset; two sons: Michael J. Cabral and his wife Tracy of Raynham; David J Cabral and his wife Virginia of Taunton; six grandchildren: Jason, Michael, Jennifer, Zachary, Evan and Carrissa; three great grandchildren: Michael, Kylie and Mia; a sister: Marie Sousa of Taunton; a brother: Joseph C. Chamberlain of New York; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeannine Pilling, Marguerite Fielding, Patricia Harrison and Matthew Chamberlain. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to 70 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481 Calling Hours are Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.