|
|
Evelyn Evie Furmanik, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep, November 16, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Ned and Mary (Krawczyk) Machnik. Evelyn had reside all her life in Taunton, was educated in Taunton schools and a graduate of Taunton High School. She was a longtime employee of Swank Inc. Evelyn loved snowmen, enjoyed scratch tickets, visiting Plymouth, Newport and Cape Cod, and above all cherished her time with dear friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her two loving children, Karen Dalton of Taunton and Edward Furmanik and his wife Maureen of Bridgewater. She was the former wife of the late Charlie Furmanik, the sister of Phyllis Correia of Taunton and twin of her brother Edward Machnik of Chelmsford. Evelyn also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Brandon Dalton and fiancee Ruthie Collins, Brittany Dalton and longtime Boyfriend Matthew Collins, Jonathan Furmanik and Shawn Patrick Furmanik. Evelyn will now be reunited with her dear friend June (Watts) Machado. Funeral services are private at the request of the family. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019