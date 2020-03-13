|
Evelyn M. (Duarte) Perry 100, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Serenity Hills Nursing Home in Wrentham. She was the wife of fifty-four years to the late Ernest Perry. Evelyn was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Phoebe (Frates) Duarte. She was a communicant of Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton. Mrs. Perry worked as a seamstress for the Taunton Dress Factory. Evelyn loved to cook, and was talented with needle point. She enjoyed going out of dinner with her husband, and taking care of her grandchildren. Survivors are a son; Mark Perry of Taunton, two grandchildren; Christopher Perry and his wife Tiffany, and Desirae Perry, a great-granddaughter; Ashlynn Perry, and another great-grandchild on the way, a brother; Alfred Duarte of Barrington, and a sister; Catherine Belanger of Taunton. She was predeceased by nine of her siblings. Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Perry will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11am in St. Anthony Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to church. Burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book or for facility and church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Flowers are omitted. Memorial Donations in Evelyns Memory may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at Services were already held.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020