Evelyn S. (Rose) Walton, age 98 of Berkley, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford Walton, Sr. Evelyn was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Anthony and Emma (Vieira) Rose. Before retiring, Mrs. Walton was employed with Texas Instruments for many years and also with Kilburn Glass Co. until her retirement. Evelyn was an amazing and loving woman, avid reader and bingo player, who was a big fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. She enjoyed watching the birds, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening and spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother of Clifford F. Walton, Jr and his late wife Beatrice of Berkley, Donna Leclair and husband John of Londonderry, NH, Dianne Heagney and her late husband Walter of Attleboro and Gail Femia of Springhill, FL. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 15, great-great grandmother of 2 , as well as many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was also the sister of the late Mary Callahan, Alice Morgan, Adeline Rose, Hilda Ulak, Beatrice Rose, Charles, Arthur, Frank, Walter, Anthony and Robert Rose. She was also the grandmother of the late David Walton. Visiting hours will begin at 9 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 10 am in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, East Taunton. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019