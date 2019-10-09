|
F. David Sylvia, 75, of Raynham, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was the husband of Judith E. (Keay) Sylvia, father of Lori A. Sylvia and the late Patti A. Sylvia. A Memorial Service for David will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am in the First Congregational Church (Stone Church) 785 South Main Street. Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019