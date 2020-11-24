1/1
F. Gilbert Briggs
F. Gilbert Briggs, age 95, formerly of Raynham, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Somerset Ridge Center in Somerset. Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Frank & Una (Gilbert) Briggs. Gilbert grew up in East Taunton and after graduation enlisted with the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving as a Radioman Second Class. He also served his country in the same capacity during the Korean Conflict. Gilbert was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Raynham. He was involved and very active with the church; serving as a Deacon, a treasurer, as well as serving as a member on multiple boards of the church. For years, he worked as a Senior Cost Engineer (accountant) at Stone & Webster Engineering, formerly located in Boston. Gilbert kept himself busy; in younger years he played the trumpet, and more recently researched ancestry and genealogy. He was a computer enthusiast, learning new things and keeping in touch with long distance family, fellow church members and friends. Gilbert was the beloved husband of the late Alice (Robinson) Briggs; loving father of Elizabeth Gauthier & her husband David of Berkley and Brian Briggs & his wife Maureen of Taunton; and loving grandfather of Sarah Gauthier and Hannah Gauthier. Funeral and Interment Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Raynham, Attention: Memorial Fund, 494 Church Street, Raynham, MA 02767. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
