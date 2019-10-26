|
Fernando DeBarros, age 74 of Taunton, passed away on October 18, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Fernando was born in Madeira, Portugal the son of the late Vasco H. and Matilde A. (Freitas) DeBarros. Before retiring, Mr. DeBarros was employed with Swank Co, for over 40 years.. He enjoyed watching sports especially Benfica Soccer. Fernando is survived by a son, John P. DeBarros of CA and was the brother of Joseph DeBarros of Taunton, Vasco B. DeBarros of Taunton, Antonio Barros of Taunton, John Barros of Taunton, Francis DeBarros of Seekonk, Guida Freitas, Edviges Lourenco and Maria R. Dooley all of Taunton. Fernando leaves many nieces and nephews and was also the brother of the late Zack DeBarros. Fernandos funeral with visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019