Florence Catherine (Boffetti) Lavigne, age 93, passed away peacefully at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA, while surrounded by her loving family on August 3, 2019, after a courageous 10-year battle with significant dementia. Florence was married for 58 years to the late John E. (Eddie) Lavigne, Sr., who was raised in Brockton, MA. Florence was born in the Brickyard section of Taunton to Italian immigrants, the late Mario and Mary (Mazzoleni) Boffetti, and was the sister of the late Charles M. and Raymond J. Boffetti. Florence is survived by her sons, John E. Lavigne, Jr. and his wife, Diane M. Lavigne, of Chapel Hill, NC, and Mark. C. Lavigne and his wife, Paula S. Lavigne, of Boston; grandsons, Matthew G. Lavigne and his wife, Kristin L. Lavigne, of Renton, WA, and Michael E. Lavigne of Marlborough, MA; and nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. From her lifes beginning, Florence developed what would become life-long friendships with her peers in the predominantly Italian Brickyard neighborhood. Following her graduation from Taunton High School in 1943, Florence served her country by occasionally using her proficiency in the Italian language to tend to World War II POWs at the Myles Standish Camp in Taunton, before marrying Eddie at Sacred Heart Church in Taunton in 1947 and settling on Linden St. in the Brickyard. Florence spent her working career in Taunton, which included clerkship responsibilities at Armor Bronze & Silver Company, Dorsey Claims Service Insurance, and for the final 23 years of her working days, Bristol Countys Registry of Deeds. She made steadfast friendships during each of these employment experiences. Her life was best characterized by her indefatigable devotion to her family, including significant support of her fathers farm, real estate, and restaurant business ventures, brother Raymonds campaign efforts to represent Taunton in the Massachusetts legislature, parents welfare, sons education, athletic, and vocational ambitions, and most notably, as unwavering caretaker of her husband Eddie, who for the latter 14 years of his life was incapacitated by major mobility challenges. Despite her chronic illness, Florence extended altruism, happiness, and love to her visitors, fellow nursing home residents, and nursing home staff. These traits best-defined Florences character throughout her life, and compel all that knew her in these ways to miss her, but also to feel encouraged that she will be rewarded with a peaceful eternal life with loved ones that passed before her. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, August 8th at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Florences memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 06061. Visit our website okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019