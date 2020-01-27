|
Florinda Faria in Taunton, passed on January 25, 2020. The daughter of the late Jose and Ednina (Souto) Faria died at Longmeadow Nursing Home peacefully at the age of 95. Born and educated in Faial, Portugal, Florinda come to the United State in 1961 with her family. She worked for various factories one of them was Frank Nunes Shoes as an assembler. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking and spending time with her family. She was the sister of Filomena Cunha of Taunton, Zulmira Matos and her husband Manuel of Taunton, Manuel Faria and his wife Helena of Taunton and the late Maria Gomes, Edwina Rodrigues and Jose Faria. Aunt of many niece and nephews. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Thursday, January 30th at 9 AM. A Mass will be held at St Anthony's Church on School Street in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020