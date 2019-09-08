|
Mrs. Frances M. Hunton (Crimell), a long- time resident of Taunton, passed Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey T. Hunton. Frances was born 59 years ago in San Diego, California on February 4th to Maria (Palafox) Hernandez and the late Jon Crimmel. Mrs. Hunton was employed by the V.A. Hospital as a human resources representative. She attended the Shaar Hashamayim Messianic Congregation in Stoughton, MA. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Lucas J. Hunton and his wife Kelley of Taunton; Her brother: George Crimmel of San Diego, CA; Her sister: Mary Crimmel of San Diego, CA; Two Grandsons: Graham and Ryker Hunton; And many nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her stepmother: the late Percis Crimmel. Services will be held Satu- rday September 14th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shaar Hashamayim Congregation, Suite A21, 2 Canton St., Stoughton, Ma. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019