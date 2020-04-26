Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
More Obituaries for Francis Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis A. Rose Sr.

Francis A. Rose Sr. Obituary
Francis A. Rose, Sr., 89, of Berkley, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Dighton and a lifelong resident of Berkley, he was the son of the late Frank and Julia (Furmanik) Rose of Berkley. Mr. Rose was educated in Berkley schools and was a Class of 1949 graduate of Dighton High School. After high school, Mr. Rose honorably served in the US Army. After his discharge from the US Army, Mr. Rose further pursued his education in aviation mechanics at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and graduated in 1959. Shortly after graduation, Mr. Rose utilized his Wentworth Institute training during his tenure at a General Electric site in Ohio. He later returned to Berkley, where he and his wife, Edith, chose the shared career path to continue the operation of the Rose Family Farm, raising a variety of vegetable and fruit commodities for wholesale, retail and farm stand distribution, for decades. During the winter months, Mr. Rose and his brother, John, owned and operated sanders and plows to keep the roadways of MA sanded and safe. In the early 1970's, Mr. Rose accepted a pipeline maintenance position with Algonquin Gas Transmission, at the Dighton office site. During this tenure he received many promotions and retired from the company as a supervisor. After his retirement from Algonquin Gas Transmission, Mr. Rose and his wife, Edith, were the proprietors of Rosesberrypatch Farm Stand which was frequented by Berkley residents and residents from surrounding towns for many years. An avid New England hunter, he also enjoyed fishing, all forms of sports, but especially Nascar. In his youth he owned and raced his own stock car. Mr. Rose was also very adept at carpentry in all forms. And, he had a special passion for historical literature. He and his wife, Edith, loved to travel all over the United States and Canada, as well as, enjoyed many cruises to various destinations. Their favorite cruise destination was Alaska, to which they sailed twice. Mr. Rose was the husband of Edith Ann (Bindon) Rose who predeceased him in 2014. The father of two children, Edith Ann Rose, Jr. of Fairhaven, MA and Westport, WA and Francis A. "Bud" Rose, Jr. of Berkley. A granddaughter, Kilyn Rose Westgate (Andrew) of Dighton and a great-grandson, Maddox Emerson Parris, also of Dighton. He is also survived by brothers John (Lorraine), Edward (Anna Mae), James (Eileen), Richard (Brenda), David, Lawrence and by sisters Irene Rosa (Edward), Marilyn Pascal, Cynthia Kay (Walter), Elaine Sullivan (Daniel). Mr. Rose was predeceased by brother Robert and sisters Lillian Rose and Jean Sutton (John). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. His funeral services and burial in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
