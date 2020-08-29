Francis O. Machado, In Brockton, August 26, 2020, Age 91 passed away peacefully in Good Samaritan Hospital following a brief illness. Frank was the husband of Sophie (Ferreira) Machado of Raynham for 68 years. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Francis O. Machado Sr. & Mary (Varao) Machado. Frank attended Raynham schools and was a Taunton High School Graduate. He resided in Raynham his entire life. Frank served his country while in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed for the Town of Bridgewater as the head custodian at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and was the former owner of Raynham Gardens. Frank enjoyed fishing, tying his own flies, woodworking, crossword puzzles, spending time with his family, especially the holidays. In addition to his wife Sophie, Frank leaves his loving children, Cheryl A. Williams and husband Chuck of Berkley, Karen Machado of Brockton and Brian F. Machado of Pawtucket, RI. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother and loving caregiver Gloria (Pimentel) Varo and her son Joseph. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, 30th from 9-10:30am. A graveside service will follow in Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham at 11am. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
