Francisco DaRosa, age 88 of Taunton, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Morton Hospital. Francisco was born in Fayal, Azores, the son of the late Francisco and Filomena (Augusta) DaRosa. Before retiring, Mr. DaRosa was employed with Nubrite Paint Company for many years. Francisco was an avid sports fan, he also enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by a brother Albert DaRosa and a sister Maria Moitoso both of Taunton as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Jose and Manuel DaRosa, and the late Filomena Norte. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 5 pm in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com