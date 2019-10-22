|
|
Frank A. Costa, Sr., 91, of Taunton, passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a short period of declining health. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Manuel Araujo and Mary (Nunes) Costa. Frank worked as an injection molding press operator at Modern Plastics for 31 years and then worked as a janitor at Eureka Manufacturing for 15 years prior to retirement. A lifelong Taunton resident, Frank loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending countless hours working together with his son Chris on a variety of home construction projects. His was a well known and beloved face at his favored dining spots around town. He was a man with a wonderful demeanor, the kindest of hearts, and will be greatly missed. He leaves his children, Frank Costa, Jr. and his spouse Maryann, Chris Costa and his spouse Virginia, and Janet Marshall and her spouse Kevin, all of Taunton; three grandchildren, Jaime (Costa) Arraiol, Bretten Costa, and Kayla (Marshall) Martins; great grandchildren, Jordan Balanca, Isaac Arraiol, and Sophia Arraiol. Frank was the brother of the late Harry, Louis, Antone and Joseph Costa, and Mary Coelho and Kathleen Greger. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:15 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am, in Saint Anthonys Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment with military honors will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019