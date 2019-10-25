|
Frank F. Gwozdz, 84, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Marian Manor, in Taunton. He was the loving husband of Joan (Gefis) Gwozdz. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Antoni and Victoria (Pieta) Gwozdz. A lifelong city resident, he worked for many years as a textile mechanic/designer for Webbs, Inc. in Fall River and ViaMed in Easton. Frank played baseball for CYO while in high school and later played softball for the Mitchell Club in Middleboro. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy for four years aboard the Tutuila and the Corregidor, where he traveled to Spain, Germany, France and Ireland, transporting airplanes. Mr. Gwozdz was also very artistic and creative, enjoyed playing his accordion. He was very fond of Polish and German music, annual Octoberfests in New Hampshire, sailing, dancing and Polish picnics. He also enjoyed doing projects around the home and yard. Frank was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife Joan, he leaves his children, John S. Gwozdz, of Norton, James M. Gwozdz, and his wife, Susan, of Taunton, Donna M. (Gwozdz) Gorham, and her husband, Robert of Plympton, and Vicki F. Gwozdz, of Taunton; siblings, Stephen Gwozdz, of Attleboro, Helen Gwozdz, Rose Sullivan, both of Taunton, and Josephine Pochask, of Beverly; and four grandchildren, David and Jesse Gwozdz and Nicholas and Yana Gorham. He was the brother of the late Mary Scovers, Walter, John, Bollack, Amelia, and Joseph Gwozdz. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, in the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. Handicap access is located on the left side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am, in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Bay Street, Taunton (Relatives and friends are kindly asked to meet directly at church) Interment with military honors will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 in Franks memory would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. For directions and online condolences, please visit: www.sowieckifh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019