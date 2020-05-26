Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Stempka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Stempka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank L. Stempka Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank L. Stempka announce his passing on May 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the loving husband to Cidalia (Viveiros) Stempka. He leaves behind his daughter; Lisa Stempka and husband Allan Cochran, of San Diego, CA, his Stepson; Wayne Medeiros and wife Christine, of Swansea and his two grandchildren; Brandon and Tyler Medeiros, his sister; Barbara Vasconcellos and husband Donald of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Frank will be privately held at Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA. To view the full obituary, share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -