|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank L. Stempka announce his passing on May 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the loving husband to Cidalia (Viveiros) Stempka. He leaves behind his daughter; Lisa Stempka and husband Allan Cochran, of San Diego, CA, his Stepson; Wayne Medeiros and wife Christine, of Swansea and his two grandchildren; Brandon and Tyler Medeiros, his sister; Barbara Vasconcellos and husband Donald of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Frank will be privately held at Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA. To view the full obituary, share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 26, 2020